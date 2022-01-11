Juventus increasingly confident Ramsey will leave this month

Juventus wants to offload some deadwood in this transfer window, and one of them is Aaron Ramsey.

The former Arsenal midfielder has struggled since he moved to Turin in 2019 and it seems the time has come to get rid of him.

Max Allegri has had enough of the Welshman and Juve would sell him at the next opportunity they get.

Tuttojuve says the midfielder is likely to leave the club this month following interest from the Premier League.

He has several suitors from the competition. However, Crystal Palace looks to be leading the race for his signature now.

The Eagles are building an exciting team under Patrick Vieira and want to back him with all the players he needs.

Ramsey’s experience would be key in helping them finish this season as high up as they can.

Juve FC Says

Ramsey’s huge wages would affect Juve’s transfer businesses and the earlier we offload him, the better.

The injury-prone midfielder has nothing else to offer to the club and our best bet now is to allow him to leave.

We might have to waive our rights to a transfer fee, but that shouldn’t be a problem considering he would hardly command a reasonable one anyways.