Juventus increasingly likely to lose one big name player

Juventus is facing a crucial summer as numerous clubs have set their sights on their key players, capitalising on their absence from the UEFA Champions League.

The Bianconeri are now tasked with rebuilding their team after the previous board’s decisions nearly resulted in their relegation from the top flight. Although they managed to avoid demotion with a ten-point deduction, the club has suffered significant financial setbacks due to the absence of Champions League revenue.

As a result, Juventus may be compelled to part ways with one of their top players. According to Tuttomercatoweb, there is an increasing likelihood that Max Allegri’s side will have to bid farewell to a high-profile star.

The report suggests that Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa, and Gleison Bremer are the three players most likely to depart the Allianz Stadium in this transfer window. Should a substantial offer be presented for any of them, the club is highly inclined to consider the proposal and allow the player to leave.

Juve FC Says

We have to make some sacrifices as an additional punishment for the reckless spending and bad financial decisions we made in the past.

If the club wins a trophy next season, it would be great, but we need to fix our financial problems in this transfer window and ensure we are healthy from the next campaign.

This way, we can rebuild the team from a very healthy base.