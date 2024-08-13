Juventus now feel they can soon finalize the much-awaited transfer of Teun Koopmeiners after making a breakthrough in their talks with Atalanta.

As reported earlier, the two clubs held a summit on Sunday to clear the air following recent tensions related to the player’s attempts to force his way out of Bergamo.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are now increasingly optimistic about the operation, believing they can close it in the coming days.

The Dutch midfielder has been left out of Gian Pieri Gasperini’s squad ahead of Wednesday’s European Super Cup clash against Real Madrid. This is a further sign of the 26-year-old imminent exit.

Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is ready to put the deal over the line. He is reportedly convinced he can seal it with an offer of 50 million euros plus 5M as bonuses.

Atalanta’s original request is 60 million euros, but the aforementioned figures might prove sufficient, especially with the player determined to make the move to Turin.

Nevertheless, the source insists that Atalanta won’t relinquish Koopmeiners before securing a direct replacement.

La Dea identified Celtic’s Matt O’Riley as their ideal candidate for the role, and have been in talks with Celtic over the transfer for quite some time now. The Denmark international is coming off a brilliant campaign in Glasgow.

The 23-year-old is an attacking midfielder with a knack for goals, which explains why Atalanta consider him the right heir for Koopmeiners’ post.