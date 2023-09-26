Juventus has encountered a less-than-ideal start to this season, and to compound their woes, they currently possess one of the poorest disciplinary records among Serie A clubs.

Following their league loss to Sassuolo, the Bianconeri are undoubtedly eager to secure a victory in their next match. However, they must also be cautious about their discipline on the field, as it could potentially lead to significant trouble.

Historically, Max Allegri’s squad has prided itself on winning matches through solid defensive play while making it challenging for opponents in all areas of the field. Nevertheless, it appears that they have not been favoured by match officials in terms of discipline, as reported by Football Italia, which reveals that they possess the worst cards-to-foul ratio in the league.

To put it in perspective, a Juventus player receives a booking after approximately every 3.9 fouls committed, while for comparison, Atalanta players receive a booking after every 10.8 fouls, and Inter players get a yellow card after 8.3 fouls on average. This discrepancy highlights an area of concern that Juventus will need to address to improve their performance this season.

Juve FC Says

This is certainly not a very good outlook for us as a club and Allegri needs to do something about it.

We must be able to play a clean game or learn how to make tactical fouls which will not be spotted and seen as malicious by the referee.