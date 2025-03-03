Juventus have reportedly made up their mind on Pierre Kalulu who is now destined to remain in Turin beyond the current campaign.

The Bianconeri tried to sign the likes of Riccardo Calafiori and Jean-Clair Todibo last summer before eventually resorting to the Milan star. But while he wasn’t exactly their first choice, Kalulu proved to be one of the club’s best summer coups, especially when compared to the likes of Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz who were comprehensively more expensive, but less productive.

The 24-year-old was excellent at the back during the first half of the season, stepping up valiantly for Gleison Bremer who suffered an ACL injury in October. Kalulu thus struck a solid partnership with Federico Gatti at the back, at least before succumbing to injury in January during the Champions League contest against Benfica.

The versatile defender has been on the sidelines for more than a month, but has finally returned to the fold. He received a call-up for Monday night’s Serie A fixture against Hellas Verona, but isn’t expected to start this one, as Gatti and Lloyd Kelly will likely maintain their places at the back.

But despite his recent absence and the arrival of new defenders in January, Kalulu is still tipped to remain in Turin for next season. According to Calciomercato, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has already informed the player’s agent the club’s intention to activate their option to buy the centre-back at the end of the season.

Juventus have already paid Milan 3.5 million euros in loan fees, while exercising their buy option will cost them another 14 million in addition to bonuses that could reach 3M.

Nevertheless, many would deem it a bargain considering Kalulu’s positive impact this season. And at the age of 24, he still has a large room for improvement as well.