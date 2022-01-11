Juventus informs Lyon that they want to sign Brazilian midfielder

Juventus has made Bruno Guimaraes one of their transfer targets as the Brazilian continues to shine at Lyon.

The midfielder has emerged as one of the best players at the French club and keeps getting better.

Several European clubs have him on their transfer wishlist, and that includes Juve.

Calciomercato says new players will move to the Allianz Stadium this month and in the summer.

Juve would love to sign Guimaraes now, but his 50m euros price tag is too much for them.

They have informed Lyon via intermediaries that they want to sign the 24-year-old, but both clubs haven’t started talks officially.

The Bianconeri hopes to do that at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

Adding a new midfielder to the current squad should be a priority, considering the poor performances of our current options.

The Bianconeri knows it has to improve that position to achieve better results.

However, it would be hard to add new players if we don’t offload most of our current options, including Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

We could do that between now and the end of this season and create space for a new signing.