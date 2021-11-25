Juventus’ initial offer for exciting Serie A star rejected

Juventus is serious about adding Dusan Vlahovic to their squad, but Fiorentina is also keen to ensure the striker leaves for a good fee and to a club outside Italy.

The Bianconeri know La Viola will not want to deal with them regarding their best player unless they pay a huge transfer fee, and they have made what they think is a wonderful offer for his signature.

Todofichajes says Juve has offered Fiorentina 50m euros to sign the Serbian, but they have rejected it.

Although he would have a year left on his current deal at the end of this season, the report says Fiorentina is holding out for at least 70m euros.

The report recalls that Atletico Madrid was prepared to pay 80m euros for his signature in the summer, but Fiorentina rejected the offer.

It adds we can expect Juve to return with a better offer for his signature soon.

Juve FC Says

Fiorentina will not make signing Vlahovic easy for Juventus, but the Bianconeri have taken the right step.

If the striker wants to make the move to Turin in the future, then La Viola would be powerless to stop that from happening.

We witnessed it in the summer when other clubs wanted to sign Manuel Locatelli, but he was determined to play for Juve and eventually got his wish.

La Viola would hardly get an offer of up to 50m euros at the end of this season and might eventually accept Juve’s offer.