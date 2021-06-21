locatelli
Juventus initial offer for long term Serie A target rejected

June 21, 2021 - 11:00 am

Juventus has been unsuccessful in their initial bid to sign Manuel Locatelli after Sassuolo rejected the offer, according to TuttoSport via Calciomercato.

Locatelli has emerged as Juve’s number one summer target and the midfielder could move to Turin after Euro 2020.

Juve has targeted him since last season and they know that they are facing serious competition for his signature now.

The midfielder has been in fine form for the Italian national team at the Euros and that could increase his value.

Juve made an opening bid of 30m euros plus Radu Dragusin for his signature, but the report says the Green and Blacks have turned it down.

They have deemed the offer too small and Juve has to present a better one to sign him.

It claims that the representatives of both clubs would meet again this week to discuss the way forward because Juventus is keen to get the transfer sorted before the end of the European championship.

Reports have linked him with a move to clubs from England as well as the likes of Barcelona and PSG.

Juve knows if they don’t conclude his signing soon, he might get his head turned by a better offer from outside Italy.

3 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply Okwe June 21, 2021 at 11:16 am

    Juve should act fast!

  • Avatar
    Reply Joeke June 21, 2021 at 11:18 am

    Idiots…. Just pay the 40m…

  • Avatar
    Reply Martinn June 21, 2021 at 11:31 am

    Pay the 40 and let’s move onto other business

