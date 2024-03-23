Juventus have reportedly made first contacts with the representatives of Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood.

This morning, we reported the club’s interest in the 22-year-old who is reviving his career while on loan at Getafe.

The winger is a youth product of Man Utd and was one of the club’s most promising up-and-comers before getting suspended due to a serious criminal investigation back in January 2022.

But after 18 months of inactivity, Greenwood joined Getafe on loan and has managed to put his career back on track.

His exploits in Spain haven’t gone unnoticed, with Juventus emerging as one of his suitors.

According to Sport Mediaset via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have initiated contact with the Englishman’s entourage.

Greenwood will return to Man Utd this summer once his loan deal expires, but his future most likely lies away from Old Trafford.

With the player’s contract expiring in 2025, Juventus will attempt to strike a deal with the Engish club at a relatively low price.

This season, Greenwood has made 27 appearances across all competitions. He scored eight goals in the process and provided his teammates with five assists.

The England international primarily plays as a right winger, but can also play on the left flank, or even as a central forward.