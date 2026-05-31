Juventus wing-back Emil Holm will miss the World Cup after suffering a muscle injury less than two weeks before the first kickoff.

The 26-year-old has been a regular feature for Sweden. Since making his senior international debut in 2022, he has earned 16 caps and scored two goals in the process.

Holm was one of seven Juventus players who earned World Cup call-ups. However, he has been pulled out of Sweden’s squad after suffering a new injury blow at the worst possible time.

Heartbroken Emil Holm out of the World Cup

On Saturday, the Swedish national team announced that the Juventus loanee has suffered a muscle injury that will keep him out of action for several weeks. Therefore, the right-back has been left behind.

The national team’s head coach, Graham Potter, confirmed the news while offering his best wishes to the player.

“It’s obviously a great sadness for Emil, forced to leave us at this stage, and for us. We are close to him and wish him a speedy recovery,” said the former Chelsea boss via Tuttosport.

The inconsolable Holm, who has now been replaced by Herman Johnasson, expressed his great disappointment on social media.

“My heart is broken. This is the hardest moment I’ve ever been through as a footballer,” posted the player on his Instagram account.

“I’ve fought all my life for the opportunity to represent my country in a World Cup. Being so close to the goal and seeing it slip away at the last minute due to injury is incredibly painful. It really hurts.

“I’m incredibly proud of this team and everyone around it. What we’ve built together is something special. I’m absolutely certain the team will do their best overseas. I’ll be following you from home, from my couch.”

Will Holm stay at Juventus?

Holm is a boyhood Juventus supporter who realised his dream by signing for the club in February, completing a loan with an option to buy from Bologna.

However, the Bianconeri might be reluctant to pay €15 million for his services, especially considering his injury record.

Nevertheless, Juventus and Bologna could decide to renew the loans of Holm and Joao Mario, who moved in the opposite direction, for another season.