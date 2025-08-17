Juventus manager Igor Tudor should have one more player at his disposal starting next week, as Nicolo Savona makes his return from injury.

The 22-year-old is a youth product of the club who was promoted to the first team last summer after winning the favour of Thiago Motta and his technical staff in pre-season. He went on to become a regular starter, usurping former club captain Danilo in the pecking order.

The right-back then lost his starting berth following the tactical revolution that accompanied the managerial change last March, but Tudor eventually resorted to his services following an injury crisis at the back.

Nicolo Savona endured a rollercoaster year at Juventus

In an unexpected twist, Savona played at the heart of the three-man backline in the FIFA Club World Cup, as the Croatian manager identified him as a replacement for Renato Veiga, whose loan stint from Chelsea had expired.

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

However, the Italian’s CWC campaign was cut short after suffering an ankle injury during the group-stage defeat to Manchester City. Therefore, the Aosta native has been out of action for almost two months, and was forced the miss all of the club’s pre-season friendlies.

Nevertheless, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) reveals that Savona has now recovered and will return to train alongside his teammates starting Monday.

Savona returns to group training

The Italy U21 defender should be able to receive a call-up for next Sunday’s Serie A opener against Parma.

That being said, the player is unlikely to regain his optimal physical condition in the space of one week, especially after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Therefore, we don’t expect Savona to take part in the action at the Allianz Stadium.

On the contrary, Tudor will be able to rely on Gleison Bremer who made a successful return to action, in addition to Lloyd Kelly, Pierra Kalulu, Daniele Rugani, and Federico Gatti who only suffered a cramp in Saturday’s friendly against Atalanta.