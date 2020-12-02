Juventus injury woes continue with captain out again

Giorgio Chiellini has picked up another injury this week, and is now expected to miss the clash with Dynamo Kiev this evening.

The veteran centre-back has missed plenty of action already this term, and had only just returned to full training on Monday ahead of the fixture, but after just two days in training, he has now suffered again.

Chiellini is said to have a problem with his left thigh, and the club will have to have a serious think about bringing in another centre-back next month.

Each of our four senior centre-backs have been missing at some point of the current term, while our captain as well as Leo Bonucci have been in and out the physio room all-too often.

#Juventus: problema alla coscia sinistra per #Chiellini // Chiellini suffered a left thigh problem ⛔️⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) December 1, 2020

Merih Demiral also returned to training on Tuesday, while Bonucci was left on the bench at the weekend as he wasn’t 100% ready, so we will likely see De Ligt line up with whichever can prove to be ready in time.

We will also be keeping an eye out for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was deemed too tired to feature against Benevento on Saturday, and didn’t even make the bench, but you would hope that he should be raring to go tonight.

Do Juventus need to add a new experienced defender to the squad to cover for Chiellini, or should we look more to the future?

Patrick