Juventus injury woes highlighted as an entire starting line-up to miss Coppa clash

Juventus will be without an entire starting XI for their Coppa Italia first-leg clash witb Fiorentina on Wednesday.

The Old Lady’s injury crisis has been worsening since the turn of the year, with the likes of Federico Bernadeschi and Federico Chiesa already ruled out with long-term injuries, and they have since been joined by a host of others.

Weston McKennie is the latest to be ruled out for much of the remainder of the campaign after suffering a compound fracture, and is expected to miss the next two months of action.

Chiellini, Dybala, Rugani and Alex Sandro are all dealing with muscle issues at present, and will hopefully be available for the return leg, but according to Football.Italia Wednesday will come to soon for the quartet.

Kaio Jorge and Denis Zakari complete the list of senior players who are ruled out at present, while youngsters Koni De Winter and Mattia Del Favero who have been training with the first-team squad for much of the campaign complete the XI.

Del Favero

De Winter Rugani Chiellini Sandro

Bernadeschi Zakaria McKennie

Chiesa Kaio Dybala

I’d expect this XI to have a decent chance of getting a result against most teams you would come up against in the Coppa Italia, but Fiorentina are not one to be underestimated, and we could certainly have done with some of the above to give us our best chance.

How many of the above XI would you have expected to start on Wednesday if they were all fit?

Patrick