Juventus continue to follow the latest developments involving Joshua Zirkzee and Manchester United with great interest, but they’re already pondering other options.

The Bianconeri are considering adding a new attacker to their ranks, as Arkadiusz Milik won’t return before January, and regaining his ideal condition could require some time following a six-month absence.

Hence, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. have been monitoring Zirkzee who hasn’t been able to deliver the goods at Old Trafford after making the summer move from Bologna. Therefore, many believe the Dutchman would be enticed by the prospect of returning to Serie A, especially if it includes a reunion with his old boss Thiago Motta.

But according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Juventus would only be able to afford signing the 23-year-old on an initial loan formula until the end of the season, so it remains to be seen if Man United would be open to this prospect. This could largely depend on Ruben Amorim’s plans, as the young tactician is still assessing his squad after joining the club last month.

Therefore, the Serie A giants realize that the situation involving Zirkzee and the Red Devils could change, especially if the Portuguese manager keeps fielding the striker on a regular basis.

This is why the Bianconeri hierarchy is already working on an alternative path that could lead them to Randal Kolo Muani.

The 26-year-old now finds himself an outcast at Paris Saint-Germain, as Luis Enrique is no longer keen on his services. He has even dropped him from the squad recently, suggesting an inevitable January exit.

So as Pedulla explains, Juventus have inquired about the France international, as they try to figure out if he could be available on loan.

As the journalist explains, Kolo Muani cost the Ligue 1 champions 90 million euros in the summer of 2023, but PSG are now willing to offload him for a figure between 40 and 45 million, even if it would constitute a significant capital loss.

Nevertheless, Juventus could face competition from Bundesliga and Premier League clubs, including Man United who would be more open to offloading Zirkzee should they sign Kolo Muani.