While Arkadiusz Milik and Leandro Paredes should be the next two arrivals, Juventus might spend their final days of the summer transfer market searching for new opportunities.

Obviously, the midfield and the attack are the priority at the moment, but the left-back spot remains an issue. While the management did sign Andrea Cambiaso last month, the young man immediately joined Bologna on loan.

Even worse, Luca Pellegrini also left on a temporary basis, leaving the declining Alex Sandro as the only natural player for the role (with the versatile Mattia De Sciglio as a backup).

So according to il Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus have made an enquiry over Tottenham Hotspur’s wantaway left-back Sergio Reguilon.

The 25-year-old is a youth product of Real Madrid who later enjoyed an impressive stint at Sevilla. The Spurs signed him in 2020, but his time in North London hasn’t been too fruitful thus far.

This season, Antonio Conte has been alternating between Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic for the left wingback role, leaving Reguilon as an afterthought.

The source adds that the player’s agent is Kia Joorobchian, who also happens to represent Alex Sandro. The report suggests that the agent would be able to help Juventus in offloading Sandro and replacing him with Reguilon.

While the last suggestion sounds tempting, it might be slightly unlikely at this point. Joorobchian is supposed to look after Sandro’s interest, and at the moment, he definitely won’t find him a club that can match his Juventus wages.

Moreover, the Bianconeri would have to splash some cash to land Reguilon, who also have other suitors in Lazio and Nottingham Forest.