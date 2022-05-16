Morata
Juventus insisting on a discount before keeping player at the club

May 16, 2022 - 5:15 pm

Juventus wants to keep Alvaro Morata beyond this campaign after he became an important member of their team in the last two seasons.

He is only on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Atletico de Madrid and the Spanish side agreed to allow him to join Juve permanently for 35m euros in the summer.

The Bianconeri has enjoyed his talents and they want to keep him, but they don’t believe the former Chelsea man is worth up to 35m euros now.

They have told Atletico to lower their asking price to around 15m euros, but the Spanish side is insisting on receiving the fee both parties agreed upon.

This could jeopardise the deal with Corriere Dello Sport claiming that the Bianconeri will only pay 15m euros.

The Spanish side has refused that offer, and the deal has stalled at the moment.

While Juve struggles to sign him, Arsenal and Barcelona are paying very close attention to his future development.

Juve FC Says

Morata has been a fine contributor to the club in this campaign, and it makes sense to keep him in our team.

However, the striker is not worth so much money if his current deal at Atleti expires after next season.

The Spanish side might be using the interest from Arsenal and Barca to drive up their asking price, but we can get our way if we stand our ground.

