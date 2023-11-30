Juventus maintains its interest in acquiring Jadon Sancho, but the Italian club is determined to proceed with the transfer on its own terms.

Sancho has been excluded from the Manchester United first team due to a falling out with the manager, creating an opportunity for him to leave Old Trafford. United is keen on selling the English winger in the January transfer window after completely severing ties with him.

Eager to restart his career, Sancho is seeking a new club, and Juventus has expressed interest in adding him to their squad for the second half of the season.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb indicates that Juventus is inclined towards a straight loan arrangement, a proposition that does not align with United’s expectations. The Red Devils are aiming to offload Sancho permanently, cutting their losses on the former Borussia Dortmund player. The contrasting preferences between the two clubs might pose a challenge in reaching an agreement for the transfer.

Juve FC Says

We are taking a risk to add Sancho to our group because he has flopped since he moved to United.

A loan move is a better idea so that we can be sure he fits our system before pursuing a permanent move for him.

If United does not accept our proposal, we have to turn our attention elsewhere to make the most of our January transfer window.