Juventus had intended to finalise the transfers of Timothy Weah and Samuel Mbangula to Nottingham Forest before the end of June, as both players have found themselves on the fringes of the squad under current manager Igor Tudor.

Since Tudor took charge, neither Weah nor Mbangula has featured prominently, and the club had hoped that both would welcome a move in search of regular playing time. Mbangula, in particular, was reportedly open to making the switch to the Premier League side, which could have offered him the opportunity for more minutes on the pitch.

However, the situation unfolded differently for Weah. The American international chose to withdraw from discussions regarding the transfer, which led to the collapse of the proposed deal. As a result, Juventus were forced to explore alternative funding solutions in order to support their ongoing squad development efforts.

Juventus Maintain Stance on Player Sales

Despite the failed transfer, Juventus have not shifted its position on the future of either player. According to Tuttojuve, both Weah and Mbangula remain outside of the club’s plans, and their prospects at the Allianz Stadium appear limited.

The club does not expect either player to feature in competitive fixtures under Tudor and has reportedly communicated clearly that they should seek new opportunities elsewhere. This directive underlines the club’s desire to move forward with players who align more closely with the manager’s vision and tactical approach.

Time Running Out for Fringe Players

Weah and Mbangula must now assess their options in the transfer market if they wish to secure meaningful playing time in the months ahead. Remaining at Juventus without regular appearances could hinder their development, particularly given their relatively young ages.

Both players are considered surplus to requirements under the current regime, and with pre-season preparations underway, the coming weeks may prove decisive. If they are to continue their progress and avoid stagnation, finding new clubs promptly will be essential. Juventus, for their part, are expected to support the players’ exits as they continue reshaping the squad in line with Tudor’s long-term project.