Juventus remains interested in signing Domenico Berardi, but his injury and Sassuolo’s relegation mean the deal will only happen on their terms.

Berardi has been on Juventus’ radar for a long time as one of the best attackers in Serie A.

The Euro 2020 winner could not prevent Sassuolo from getting relegated last season because he was injured at the end of the term.

His recovery is progressing well, and he is set to be fit before the beginning of next season. Berardi is keen to leave Sassuolo, with several clubs showing interest in his signature, but he prefers to play for Juve under Thiago Motta.

The Bianconeri see him as a very experienced striker who can contribute significantly, but they have specific conditions for his acquisition.

According to Calciomercato, Juve is not interested in signing Berardi permanently. They will only consider a loan deal without any obligation or option to make the move permanent. If Sassuolo accepts these conditions, Juve will proceed with negotiations; otherwise, they will not pursue the deal further.

Juve FC Says

We have the advantage in talks with Sassuolo over Berardi and must make good use of it to get a good deal.