Juventus are determined to sell Dusan Vlahovic this summer, but the club insists that any departure will be on its terms. The striker has struggled to find form on the pitch for some time and has even lost his place in the Juventus first team.

Alongside his on-field difficulties, Vlahovic is facing off-field challenges as his future remains uncertain. His contract with Juventus is due to expire at the end of the current season, and the club has been unable to agree on a renewal. Consequently, Juventus are eager to offload the player and is currently awaiting offers for his transfer.

Juventus Prioritise Selling Vlahovic to Fund New Striker

Juventus view Vlahovic as a player who must leave to free up resources to sign a new striker. The club’s strategy revolves around restructuring the forward line, and Vlahovic’s departure is key to this plan. The striker himself appears open to moving on, further supporting the club’s intentions.

There has been notable interest from AC Milan in acquiring Vlahovic’s signature. The Serbian striker reportedly wishes to reunite with Max Allegri, which could make a move to the Rossoneri more appealing for him. However, Juventus face additional complications due to Vlahovic’s high salary, which presents a financial challenge for prospective suitors as they consider negotiating his exit.

Transfer Valuation and Negotiation Stance

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have set a minimum valuation of 20 million euros for Vlahovic. The club is firm on not providing any discounts for his transfer, especially if it means strengthening a direct rival. This stance reflects the urgency to sell the player without compromising their position in negotiations.

The club remains confident as there is still time left in the transfer window, meaning there is no immediate pressure to lower their asking price. Juventus are focused on securing the best possible deal, maintaining leverage over interested clubs, and ensuring its squad rebuilding plans can proceed effectively.

In summary, Juventus are resolute in their approach to selling Vlahovic, keen to maintain control over the transfer process while addressing both the player’s and club’s needs as the season progresses.