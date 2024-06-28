Juventus remains interested in signing Teun Koopmeiners, but there is a good chance they might not secure his transfer.

The Dutchman is considered one of the finest midfielders in European football, and the Bianconeri have been tracking him for several seasons.

Juve is keen on ensuring that Koopmeiners wears their shirt next term, and Atalanta is open to selling him, but only for the right price.

La Dea, who are Europa League champions, recognises Koopmeiners as one of the best players on the continent.

Juve is not the only club interested in the Dutchman, leading Atalanta to value him at 60 million euros.

This is a hefty fee, and Juve believes he is overrated at that price.

The Bianconeri are willing to pay 40 million euros, which they believe is a fair price for his signature.

However, Atalanta is unlikely to engage in talks at that offer, and a report on Tuttojuve suggests that it is difficult to see both clubs reaching an agreement.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners was brilliant for Atalanta last season, and he certainly has the quality to thrive on our team.

However, we cannot overpay for his signature and we do not need to look desperate in front of La Dea.