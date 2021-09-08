Juventus insists they cannot pay Dybala pre-covid type of salary

Juventus is still struggling to get Paulo Dybala on a new contract despite starting negotiations with him since last season.

It has been established that the Argentinian wants to continue at the club which gives them the time to negotiate a good deal for themselves.

However, he has entered the final year of his current deal and he can start talking to other clubs in January.

He could get a suitor that agrees to pay him double of what Juventus is offering him and that could see them lose him for free next summer.

This is an outcome they don’t want, but it could get to a point where it becomes inevitable.

Calciomercato reports that they are still struggling to reach an agreement with the attacker and the problem is his salary demands.

They have urged him to reduce his expectations and consider the effect the covid-19 pandemic has had on their finances.

The attacker has been assured that he is one of their key players and a leading figure now and in the future.

However, he wants his salary to reflect that and has asked to be paid the same one as Matthijs de Ligt, at least.

But the Dutchman’s deal was negotiated before the pandemic and Juve insists they cannot pay him that much now.