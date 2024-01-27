Kenan Yildiz has become one of the most sought-after teenagers in Europe, but Juventus has firmly communicated that they have no intentions of selling him.

The Turkish youngster has played a crucial role for the Bianconeri in recent months, significantly enhancing their attacking output.

With expectations that Yildiz will remain a top player for an extended period, Juventus is heavily relying on his contributions both now and in the future.

Despite attracting attention from clubs across Europe, Juventus is adamant about retaining Yildiz. The club has previously stated that he is not for sale, and in a recent message to potential suitors, Calciomercato reveals that Juventus has emphasized Yildiz’s priceless value, explicitly stating that they will not set an asking price for his signature.

The Bianconeri hope that this unequivocal stance will discourage other clubs from pursuing the talented Turkish player.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is a player we should build the Juventus of the next decade around, and he deserves his place in the group.

But he is just at the start of his career and has to stay focused on his development and be humble enough to learn.