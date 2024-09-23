Juventus have already decided to exercise their option to buy Pierre Kalulu from Milan after an impressive start to the new season.

The French defender has been plying his trade in Italian football since making the switch from Lyon to the Rossoneri in the summer of 2020.

The 24-year-old gradually established himself as a key player at Stefano Pioli’s court. He was one of the pillars of the Scudetto-winning side in 2021/22.

However, his injury ordeal limited his impact last season, reducing him to a forgotten figure at Milanello.

After missing out on Riccardo Calafiori and Jean-Clair Todibo, Juventus decided to launch an attempt to sign Kalulu, while Milan offered little resistance.

The Diavolo agreed to send the player to Turin for a loan fee worth 3.3 million euros and an option to buy at the end of the season.

But according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri might not necessarily wait until June to activate the purchase clause, as the player’s impressive displays in the early weeks of the campaign have already convinced the management to keep him.

Kalulu is also showcasing his versatility by playing either at right-back or centre-back as evidenced by his outings against PSV Eindhoven and Napoli over the past week.

The Frenchman would cost Juventus a transfer fee of 14 million euros (to be added to the loan fee), plus bonuses that could reach 3M, thus taking the total cost of the operation to circa 20 million euros.