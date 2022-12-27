Sooner or later, Adrien Rabiot is destined to leave Juventus. The midfielder is already one of the club’s highest earners (with 7 million euros as net wages per season), and in order to renew his expiring contract, he and his mother/agent Veronique are asking for a yearly salary worth 10 millions.

Therefore, the writing is on the wall for the World Cup finalist who will most likely sign for a Premier League side who can afford to satisfy his personal terms. The Bianconeri would consider a sale for a cut price in January, but a summer exit remains the more feasible scenario.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus still intend to replace Rabiot with their longtime transfer target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Bianconeri have been obsessed with the Lazio star who’s been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A over the past few seasons.

The source understands that the Old Lady is closely monitoring the situation in the Italian capital. If the Biancoceleste fail to put the Serbian’s signature on a new contract, then a summer sale will become increasingly likely.

Thus, Juventus have reportedly allocated a transfer kit worth 40 millions for the 27-year-old, plus a salary of 6 million euros. But will it be enough to convince Lazio president Claudio Lotito of parting ways with his most prized asset?

The answer remains unclear at this point, but the source is certain that Juventus will have a major chance of landing their coveted target as long as he doesn’t renew his contract (expiring in 2024) with his current employers.