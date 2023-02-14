rabiot
Transfer News

Juventus intends to replace Rabiot with an affordable player

February 14, 2023 - 8:45 pm

Juventus faces a dilemma in their bid to keep Adrien Rabiot at the Allianz Stadium beyond the current campaign as the Frenchman has entered the last year of his current deal with them.

Rabiot has been one of the club’s finest players and they do not want to lose him, but keeping the former PSG man is hard.

This has made Juve search for new possibilities as they wait for Paul Pogba to be fully fit.

The midfielder has not contributed since he moved to the club in the summer and Juve also has an eye on Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ahead of the next transfer window.

Journalist Fabio Santini has now spoken about the Bianconeri quest to add new midfielders to their squad.

He said via Calciomercato.it: “Until now, he has been one of the best and Allegri really likes him (Rabiot)” but he “wants ten million euros and the mother ten more commissions.”

Before adding that Juve will look for a replacement but “must be a player who costs affordable figures.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot is one of our best players, but our financial problems have been made public and we cannot overspend to keep him in Turin.

It would be tough to lose the Frenchman, but it could also be for the long-term benefit of the club.

