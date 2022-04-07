Juventus intensifies efforts to renew the contract of defender

Juventus will almost certainly renew the contract of some of their players this summer and one man who looks to have received approval to stay is Mattia De Sciglio.

He was out of favour under Andrea Pirlo last season and sent out on loan to Lyon in France.

However, Max Allegri has given him another chance to become a Juventus player again, and he has grabbed it with both hands in this campaign.

He would be out of contract in the summer, but Tutto Sport claims the renewal of his deal is almost certain after he received a good approval rating from his manager.

Juve has been speaking to his entourage, and in recent days the talks have intensified, which signifies the club could announce that he has signed a new deal in the coming days or weeks.

Juve FC Says

De Sciglio has proven he deserves to be kept by the club with his performances in this campaign, and this is a good development.

While we offload some players and add a few new names to the group, individuals who have done well in this campaign need to be kept on as well.

They will help to keep the dressing room in tune with the manager’s philosophy as the new signings adapt to life at the club.