Juventus is intensifying efforts to land Leandro Paredes and a report on Calciomercato claims they have held new talks with PSG in recent hours.

The midfielder is their main transfer target in these remaining days of the window and they are keen to ensure he does not join another club.

Juve has several targets in mind, but Max Allegri likes Paredes and they have been willing to give up one of their current options to sign him for some time now.

The midfielder is also open to the move as he wants a return to Serie A where he has played for AS Roma before now.

Rumours claim the Giallorossi are also interested in a move for him, but Juve remains the favourites to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Paredes has proven his quality in France, and he looks like the ideal signing for us.

Our midfield was poor last season, and we saw that the options we had in that campaign have not improved after another limp showing against Sampdoria on Monday.

Adding Paredes to our squad will become harder as more clubs look to sign him before the window close, so we must act fast.