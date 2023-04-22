Juventus intensifies their efforts to land a sporting director

Juventus is keen on getting a new sporting director through the door as soon as they can as the new leaders settle into life at the club.

The Black and Whites inaugurated a new board in January and they have been working hard to get the club back at the top of the league standings while sorting out some of its legal troubles as well.

Juve has won their appeal against the 15-point deduction they suffered earlier in the season and now wants to work on making progress at the club.

As they look to tie down their key players to new deals, they are also interested in a new sporting director.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals their success at the court has also made them intensify their efforts to get a new man for the role.

The Black and Whites have some targets in mind and would now look to speak with them about the role.

Juve FC Says

The new leaders are working hard to deliver a structure that is important to them as a club and they need us to keep supporting the players on the pitch.

We trust the club has appointed competent hands and they will recruit the right man for the job.