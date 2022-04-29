Juventus intensifying efforts to sign lethal Ajax man

Juventus has several attacking targets that they want to add to their squad as a replacement for Paulo Dybala.

The Argentinian will leave them when this campaign finishes and they need to add a replacement to Max Allegri’s team.

In the last few weeks, reports have linked the likes of Angel di Maria and Nicolo Zaniolo with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

However, one other name could eventually move to the club instead, with Calciomercato claiming they also have a serious interest in Ajax’s Antony.

The Brazilian has been in great form for the Dutchmen in this campaign and he could leave them in the summer now that his manager is moving on.

The report claims Juve has intensified their efforts to add him to their squad in the last few weeks, and a move for him is one to keep an eye on.

But both clubs are not agreeing on his market value, with Ajax asking for 35m euros.

Juve FC Says

Antony is a very skilful player and his technical qualities mean he can do some of the work that Dybala does for Juve now.

His output is also not so bad, considering he has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists from 33 competitive matches for Ajax in this campaign.