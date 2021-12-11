Juventus intensifying efforts to sign Serie A hot shot next month

Juventus is making the right moves to tackle their lack of goals head-on as it threatens to spoil their season.

Despite having the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata on their books, goals have been a problem at the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic, who could solve that problem, and a new report says they are intensifying efforts to sign him.

Todofichajes says Juve is serious about landing the Serbian and is now targeting a January transfer for him.

The report claims they recognise the need for another attacker after losing Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and would push to have the Fiorentina man in their squad for the second half of this season.

Juve FC Says

We need a new striker if we want to achieve our objectives.

We simply cannot place all our trust in Morata and Dybala for the second half of the campaign.

If Vlahovic makes the move next month, we would have arguably the best striker in Italy in our squad and that should give the team a lift.

He has 13 goals and 2 assists from 16 Serie A matches this season.