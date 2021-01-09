Juventus, Inter and a Premier League club all tracking Italian striker

Juventus and Inter continue to be linked with almost every available striker in the January transfer market.

Both Italian clubs wish to add a fourth striker to their ranks, and they find themselves chasing the same targets.

However, a new club has strongly entered the January striker market. Premier league side West Ham United have recently sold their forward Sebastien Haller to Ajax (The Guardian), and they are hoping to replace him with the former Italy international Graziano Pellè, who is also a transfer target of both the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri.

The former Southampton man has recently left Chinese club Shandong Luneng, and at the age of 35, he’s looking for one last stint at a top European club.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are taking their time in deciding which striker to pursue, with the list of potential targets seemingly growing with every passing day.

Nonetheless, Pellè’s patience is running thin with the Bianconeri. Although the striker would prefer to join the ranks of the Old Lady and compete for major trophies, the Londoners won’t wait forever.

Thus, the Italian striker has a tough decision to make. He can either risk it all and wait for Juve’s call, or he can take the safe option and join West Ham who would definitely repay his trust with a tempting contract.

Another possible option for Graziano Pellè could be joining Inter, as the striker was one of Antonio Conte’s favorites during his spell with the Italian national team between 2014 and 2016 and was a regular feature for the Azzurri during that time.