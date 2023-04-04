Juventus-Inter battle goes beyond the pitch – Here are five common transfer targets

This evening, Juventus and Inter will clash heads at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

But as it’s often the case, the two eternal rivals are often hustling on the market while hunting the same transfer targets, with each trying to upstage the other (remember the Bremer saga?)

Therefore, ilBianconero names five alleged common transfer targets that Juventus and Inter could be dueling for in the summer.

We begin with Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario who will be looking for a more prestigious accommodation in July, The source understands that the Bianconeri’s primary target remains Marco Carnesecchi, but Vicario remains on the shortlist.

The second name on the list is Davide Frattesi. The Sassuolo midfielder could make his return to Roma, but Juventus and Inter remain hot on this heels.

Then we have Atalanta’s Giorgio Scalvini. The 19-year-old defender has landed on the radars of almost every top club in Europe. Yet, the Derby d’Italia rivals will attempt to keep him on Italian soil.

For his part, West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca has been a longtime transfer target for both clubs. While he isn’t a primary objective for either Juve or Inter at the moment, the situation could change if they feel the need to sign a new striker next summer.

Finally, the report claims that Bayern Munich have dropped out from the race to sign Marcus Thuram, opening the door for the Italian duo to pounce on the situation and land one of the most sought-after free agents come summer.