Juventus have reportedly set their sights on Venezia youngster Alvin Okoro, but they will have to overcome familiar competition from Inter.

As Tuttosport puts it, these two eternal rivals often cross paths on the market, and now they have an additional reason to do so, with the Nerazzurri launching their B-team.

The Bianconeri were the pioneers when it came to introducing U23 sides to Italian football, as Juventus Next Gen have been active in Serie C since 2018. Atalanta and Milan then followed suit, although the Rossoneri’s time in the third division was short-lived, with Milan Futuro demoted to Serie D after one year.

Juventus & Inter lock horns on the market yet again

Inter have now registered their second team in Serie C, and they’re determined to avoid the fate suffered by their crosstown rivals. Therefore, the Champions League runner-ups are looking to bolster the ranks their ranks with top-notch talent.

According to the Turin-based newspaper, Juventus and Inter are both eager to poach the services of the young Okoro.

The 20-year-old is an Italian striker with Nigerian origins. He was born in Vicenza and started his playing career in the academy of Pordenone, before signing for Venezia in the summer of 2022.

Alvin Okoro wanted by Juventus, Inter & More

After cementing himself as one of the finest youngsters among the Lagunari’s ranks, he was given the opportunity to play with professionals while on loan with Serie C side, Vis Pesaro.

The latter club was so impressed with Okoro that they were hoping to keep him on a permanent basis. However, Venezia insisted on bringing him back to the base.

As the source reveals, Inter have made a concrete attempt to sign the young striker, while Juventus are proposing a loan with an option to buy, which could also transform into an obligation under certain conditions.

Moreover, Pescara, Mantova, and Juve Stabia have also shown interest in Okoro, but it remains to be seen if Venezia will be willing to cash in on him so soon, or add him to Giovanno Stroppa’s ranks as they prepare for the upcoming Serie B campaign.