Juventus and Inter could battle it out for another Hellas Verona full-back in the shape of Rafik Belghali.

The Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri often end up pursuing the same players on the market. One of the most recent cases involved Juan Cabal, who was said to be close to joining the San Siro outfit in the summer of 2024, only to arrive in Turin a few days later.

The left-back’s first season at the Allianz Stadium was wrecked by an ACL injury he suffered in November, but he’s now working on regaining his optimal form.

Juventus & Inter dueling for Rafik Belghali

Despite their struggles this season, Verona have been enjoying the rise of Belghali, a 23-year-old full-back who joined the club in the summer. The Algerian has been able to fill the hole left by Jackson Tchatchoua’s sale to Wolves.

According to L’Arena via TuttoJuve, Verona are willing to cash in on the right-back in January, as they’re interested in making a swift windfall.

As the source explains, the Gialloblu spent just €2 million to sign Belghali in August, but his value is now estimated at €14 million. Hence, a sale would yield a major capital gain for the Serie A strugglers.

The report also adds that Juventus and Inter are both keeping tabs on the situation. However, it should be noted that the player has joined the Algerian national team for the African Cup of Nations, so he might not be available before late January.

Juventus desperate for a new right-back

While Inter have solid options on the right flank in Denzel Dumfries and Luis Henrique, Juventus are crying out for a new right-back, as Joao Mario hasn’t been able to convince Igor Tudor or Luciano Spalletti.

But while the Bianconeri will be expected to address this issue in January, the fans might fancy a more proven profile, like Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina.

Nevertheless, Damien Comolli and Francois Modesto could turn to a cheaper alternative, like Belghali, for budgetary reasons.