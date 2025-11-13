COMO, ITALY - MAY 10: Elia Caprile of Cagliari Calcio in action during the Serie A match between Como 1907 and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on May 10, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Juventus and Inter often end up pursuing common transfer targets, and their next battles could revolve around Giovane and Elia Caprile.

The first is a young Brazilian striker who has taken Serie A by storm since his arrival at Hellas Verona in the summer.

The Corinthians youth product has already contributed with three assists in the Italian top flight. Moreover, he has recently opened his scoring account with a fabulous finish against the Nerazzurri, who were certainly left impressed.

Inter join Juventus in the race for Giovane

According to Sportmediaset via TuttoJuve, Inter have identified Giovane as the right profile to bolster their attack.

Cristian Chivu’s ranks already include formidable attacking talent in Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, Ange-Yoan Bonny and Francesco Pio Esposito. Nevertheless, it should be remembered that they were also keen to recruit Ademola Lookman last summer, but fell short in their attempts.

Giovane (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Therefore, the San Siro outfit will offer Juventus competition in the race for the young Verona talent. The Bianconeri have already been linked with a move to the 21-year-old, whose price tag has reportedly reached €25 million.

Moreover, the two Derby d’Italia rivals could also clash heads in their attempts to enhance their goalkeeping department.

Juventus & Inter also tracking Elia Caprile

According to JuventusNews24, Inter have also joined the race for Caprile, who has been one of the most impressive shot-stoppers in Serie A this season.

The 24-year-old rose through the ranks of Chievo Verona, and also had experiences at Leeds United and Bari.

Last January, he joined Cagliari on loan from Napoli, before sealing a permanent transfer to Sardinia last summer. The Italian’s impressive outings have even earned him his maiden Azzurri call-up last week.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

As the source explains, Inter consider Caprile a potential long-term replacement for 37-year-old Yann Sommer, while Juventus holds a ‘strategic interest’ in the player, even though they’ve been mostly convinced by Michele Di Gregorio.

Nevertheless, the Verona native won’t come cheap, as Cagliari are reportedly requesting €35 million to part ways with their reliable No.1.

Previous reports had also identified Caprile as a target for Milan, especially if Mike Maignan leaves the club at the end of the season.