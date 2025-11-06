Juventus and Inter could be embroiled in a tug-of-war for young Udinese midfielder Arthur Atta, who has been making large strides in recent months.

The two Serie A giants are always on the lookout for the best rising talent in the league, hence whey they often end up clashing heads in the market. Some of the most recent cases include the transfer sagas of Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, with the Old Lady prevailing on both occasions.

According to Calciomercato.it, the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri have both registered their interest in Atta, in addition to Napoli, who could join the Northern Italian giants in the race.

Juventus, Inter & Napoli interested in Arthur Atta

The 22-year-old is Rennes native who began his career at his hometown club, before moving to Metz in 2019.

After establishing himself as a regular starter for the French club, Udinese poached his signature in the summer of 2024, initially signing him on loan.

Arthur Atta (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Following an impressive first campaign in Friuli, the Zebrette splashed €8 million secured his services on a permanent basis, tying him down to a contract valid until the summer of 2029.

This season, Atta has managed to elevated his game to a whole new level. He has already contributed with a goal and two assists in his 10 Serie A appearances. He also scored a goal in his solitary Coppa Italia outing this term.

Where would Atta fit at Juventus?

The Frenchman combines pace, physical strength with technical skills. His ability to make timely runs to the opposition’s area renders him a natural box-to-box midfielder.

As the source notes, Juventus General Director Damien Comolli had admitted that the club needs a new deep-lying playmaker who can alternate with Manuel Locatelli.

However, Atta would be more likely to act as Khephren Thuram’s understudy, so it remains to be seen if the Bianconeri would be willing to recruit a box-to-box midfielder in January, or instead delay the chase to next summer.