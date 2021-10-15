Juventus & Inter oppose FIGC over Supercoppa Italiana location

Juventus and Inter Milan will go head-to-head in this year’s Supercoppa Italiana, but where it will be played is yet to be confirmed.

The two clubs are in favour of the final being played in Riyad according to Corriere Dello Sport, the city which had initially been pencilled in to host, but the FIGC claim that the Saudis accepted their option to host too late.

The Italian FA are said to be lobbying to play the clash in our homeland, with Rome or Milan their favoured destinations, but the faction are in talks with both Juve and Inter over the situation.

The Coppa Italia and Serie A champions are said to be in favour of playing overseas with the expectation of earning 3.5 Million euros each, with both set to earn less should they be forced to play in Italy.

Serie A chiefs are said to be trying to lobby the competition to the Saudis as they try to work out a TV rights deal, without one in place at present.

With clubs keen to seek out financial boosts following the huge losses due to the Coronavirus pandemic, you would hope that all parties would manage to find an outcome which would suit all of the above, but the decision to reject the club’s decision could well cause a further rift between the parties.

Patrick