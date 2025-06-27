Juventus are reportedly preparing a new onslaught for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo whom they pursued in January.

The Uruguayan is coming off a challenging campaign on a personal level. He spent the first half of the season on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. In the meantime, Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez had cemented themselves as the main choices at centre-back in Hansi Flick’s regime.

Therefore, Araujo was heavily linked with the exit door in January, with Juventus emerging as his most keen suitor.

Juve already attempted to buy Ronald Araujo in January

At the time, several sources claimed the Bianconeri were in a prime position to sign the Uruguay international.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old made a U-turn, with Barcelona director Deco convincing him to pen a new deal, thus putting an end to all exit talks.

However, Araujo didn’t find much joy afterwards, as he struggled for playing time in the remainder of the season, only making 12 appearances in LaLiga.

Therefore, a report from Catalan newspaper Sport (via Football Espana) claims that Juventus have revived their interest in the Uruguay international.

Juventus trying to sign Araujo with low-ball offer

As the source explains, Araujo’s release clause will drop to €65-70 million in the coming weeks, but the Bianconeri aren’t willing to entertain such hefty figures.

Instead, Juve will test the waters with an opening bid worth €25-30 million. Although the Blaugrana are unlikely to be swayed by this offer, the report underlines their urgent need to offload players in order to register their new signings and make room for the desired arrival of Nico Williams.

The Catalans’ struggles with LaLiga’s Financial Fair Play rules are well documented at this stage, and Juventus are hoping to take advantage of it by signing Araujo on relatively low figures.