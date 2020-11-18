Juventus’ interest causes problem for AC Milan star

Tuttosport via Football Italia claims that AC Milan is furious with the agent of Hakan Calhanoglu, after learning that the midfielder has been offered to Juventus.

The Turkey international has entered the final few months of his current Milan deal and he is free to negotiate with a new team when the January transfer window reopens.

Milan is struggling to agree to terms on a new contract after he asked for a 100% increase on his current 2.5m euros per season deal.

The report claims that the midfielder is keen to get that and as it seems that Milan will struggle to sign him on to that deal, his agent, Gordon Stipic has now started shopping him around.

Juventus, being the biggest team in Italy, has been offered the chance to sign him for free when his current deal expires and they can get that sorted when the transfer window reopens.

It remains unclear if Milan has given up hopes of him staying or if they remain keen to get him on a new deal and are planning to meet his demands.

However, his agent will want the best for his client and that might see Juventus get the chance to sign their man sooner rather than later.