With Weston McKennie potentially heading towards the exit door, Juventus are once again keeping close tabs on Florentino.

Following the managerial overhaul and the confirmation of Igor Tudor as head coach, the Bianconeri are aiming to offload several players this summer to make room for new arrivals.

In recent days, McKennie became the latest player tipped to leave the club, especially with his contract renewal talks stalling recently. The USMNT star has also lost his starting berth, as Tudor prefers to rely on Khephren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli in the double pivot.

McKennie out, Florentino in?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus have rekindled their interest in Florentino who could become an affordable solution if the club manages to sell McKennie.

As the source explains, the Texan currently earns circa €2.5 million per year, and is gunning for a pay rise. On the other hand, Florentino’s salary with Benfica is €1.6 million per season, and he would be happy to join Juventus for an additional €1 million.

The 25-year-old started his career at Benfica, representing the club in almost every age category before cementing himself as a regular feature with the first team.

Florentino Luis (Getty Images)

Why Juventus want Florentino in their ranks

The Portuguese is a combative midfielder who often operates in front of the defence. He is excellent in shielding the backline, and his reassuring presence and impeccable ability to cover ground allow the manager to bring in more players forward.

Albanese believes that the Lisbon-based giants are seeking a transfer fee of €35-40 million to part ways with their youth product, whose contract will expire in June 2027.

Nevertheless, Benfica are willing to negotiate the formula and payment conditions to make the deal more feasible for the Bianconeri.