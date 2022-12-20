Juventus has been using young players to win matches recently, giving them extra motivation to scout for more budding talents.

The Bianconeri is the only Serie A club with a B team that plays in the professional league of Italy, so they can develop young talents faster than most clubs.

They now have their eyes on Werder Bremen defender Fabio Chiariodia according to CalcioMercato, who was born in Germany but represents the Italian youth national team.

He is just at the beginning of his career, but Juve has been impressed by his development and wants him to continue it in black and white.

At 17, he is already showing huge potential, and the Bianconeri believe they will develop it in their Next Gen side.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the finest young talents in Italian football on our books now, so Chiariodia will be playing with improved young players if he joins us.

Max Allegri has proven in the last few months that he is now a manager in love with developing talents, which should give Chiariodia a good reason to join us, knowing he will get a fair chance to play for our first team sooner than he thinks.