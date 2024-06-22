Juventus has been following Khephren Thuram for several months and might make a move to sign him this summer.

The Frenchman has been one of the finest midfielders in Ligue 1 over the last few seasons, and he now wants to leave Nice.

Nice has tried but failed to get him to sign a new contract, and he is now expected to leave the club this summer.

His current deal expires in 2025, and Nice does not want to lose such a big talent for free.

The club is working hard to ensure he leaves for a good fee before this transfer window closes.

It has been widely reported that Juventus considers Thuram one of their long-term replacements for Adrien Rabiot.

However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that signing Thuram will not depend on Rabiot’s future.

He claims the Bianconeri will still work on the deal for the Frenchman whether Rabiot stays or not.

Juve FC Says

Thuram is set to make the leap to a bigger club, and it would be great if we could do our best to add him to our squad.

The midfielder has been on our shopping list for a long time, and he would jump at the chance to play on our team.