Juventus interest in Mauro Icardi drops and here is why

Mauro Icardi is one of the best attackers Juventus can land as they search for a new one in the summer.

The Bianconeri remain keen to sign a striker after seeing their reliance solely on Alvaro Morata backfire in some matches.

They tried to get one in the last transfer window, but they weren’t successful and would continue with the Spaniard.

Reports have continued to link them with a move for a multitude of forwards, but Icardi is one man that stands out of their list of targets.

The former Inter Milan man is an accomplished Serie A striker and he should find it easier to score the goals that the Bianconeri needs.

However, their interest in his signature has dropped recently and Sportmediaset via Calciomercato says that is because Icardi cannot guarantee continuity and Juve is also worried about him integrating well with their other players.

Juve has been targeting younger players in recent transfer windows and Andrea Pirlo will also want players he can manage and trust.

Icardi had all kinds of troubles at Inter Milan before they eventually cut their losses and allowed him to leave.

If he comes to Juventus with that same attitude, it would upset the balance of things in Turin and the Bianconeri don’t need that at the moment.