Juventus interest in Real Madrid star still not concrete

Juventus is expressing keen interest in Lucas Vazquez, and there is a possibility of the Spanish player departing from Real Madrid during the current transfer window.

Having spent a significant amount of time with the Spanish club, Vazquez has become one of the most accomplished members of their squad.

However, a potential move seems to be on the horizon as Juventus aims to secure his services prior to the commencement of the upcoming season.

Although reports suggest that Juventus has been actively pursuing the deal, discussions between the two clubs are yet to take place, as disclosed by Calciomercato.

In the meantime, Juventus is closely monitoring the experienced Spanish player, contemplating the best approach to incorporate him into their squad before the closure of the upcoming transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Vazquez has won several domestic and European trophies at Real Madrid, which makes him one of the finest players we can add to our squad.

The Spaniard is not young, having already clocked 31, but he is a player who is effective on the right wing and probably could deliver for us for three seasons.

However, he might also be reluctant to leave Real Madrid if the Spanish side wants him to stay, knowing they will always play in the Champions League and compete for titles.

However, we can easily get our man if he is out of their first-team plans.