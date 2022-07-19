Juventus has been linked with a move for Nicolo Zaniolo since last season and we expected them to speed up their efforts to sign him when the transfer window reopened.

However, that hasn’t happened. Instead, he is still an AS Roma player and the rumour mill keeps saying Juve like him.

Zaniolo’s deal in Rome expires in 2024 and he will be happy to move to Juve.

His present club consider him sellable even though he is an important member of their team and this should help Juve make their move.

But Tuttojuve claims there is still no official offer from the Bianconeri. They are focused on preparing for the new season and it seems he is not a priority for them.

Juve FC Says

We have assembled a strong team and the arrival of Angel di Maria could mean we don’t need Zaniolo.

However, the Argentinian signed just a one-year deal and bringing Zaniolo to understudy him for a campaign would be smart.

The Azzurri star will offer us more long-term value if we add him to our squad now.

However, he will cost us a lot of money and this is probably why our interest has cooled off in recent weeks.