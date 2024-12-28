Juventus is targeting Antonio Silva in the January transfer window as they look to bolster their defensive options. The young defender, currently at Benfica, has struggled to secure regular playing time, and the Portuguese club appears ready to cash in on him. Silva’s agent is reportedly advocating for the move, which could see the talented player join the Bianconeri in the coming weeks.

Juventus has identified defence as a priority area to strengthen, having lost several key players at the back in recent seasons. Silva has emerged as a primary target for the Italian giants, and the player himself is reportedly open to making the switch to Turin. The Allianz Stadium could provide the perfect stage for the Portuguese defender to establish himself at a top European club.

Juve is working diligently to finalise the deal as quickly as possible, but the potential transfer has sparked political controversy in Portugal. According to a report from Il Bianconero, the transfer has become a contentious issue at Benfica, with one of the candidates in the club’s upcoming presidential election opposing the sale. The candidate has criticised the decision to sell Silva in January, especially after the club had previously assured fans in November that the player would not leave during the winter transfer window.

The situation has added complexity to Juventus’ pursuit of Silva, as they must now navigate these political dynamics while negotiating with Benfica. Despite the opposition, Juve is determined to reach an agreement and is actively engaging with key figures at the Portuguese club to push the deal forward.

Silva himself is reportedly eager to join Juventus, which could help smoothen negotiations. However, the Bianconeri must also ensure they raise the necessary funds to secure his transfer. Given the defender’s potential and Juventus’ pressing need for reinforcements at the back, the club seems committed to making the move happen.

If Juventus succeeds, the addition of Antonio Silva could be a significant boost to their defensive lineup, helping them solidify their backline for the second half of the season and beyond.