Transfer News

Juventus’ interest in Zakaria’s teammate getting stronger

December 11, 2021 - 11:30 am

Juventus has been pursuing a transfer for Denis Zakaria in the last few months and the Bianconeri remains in the race to sign him.

However, because he will be a free agent in the summer, he has a lot of interested suitors around Europe.

The Switzerland international will have the luxury of picking among the finest clubs on the continent, and that makes signing him tricky.

Although Juve can compete with other European clubs, their current financial struggles might make them struggle to match the best offer he gets.

Calciomercato says they are now turning their attention towards his teammate.

Kouadio Koné is another fine midfielder at Borussia Monchengladbach who has been touted to do great things.

The report says Juve has discussed his transfer while speaking with the German club and they are intensifying their efforts to sign him.

The 20-year-old could move to Turin on loan with an option of a permanent transfer.

Juve FC Says

Targeting Koné shows Juve is serious about becoming a team with young players and it is the way to go.

However, he still has a lot of development to do and might make the move to Turin too soon.

Max Allegri isn’t very enthusiastic about giving chances to young and unproven players and that could see the Frenchman struggle at the Allianz Stadium.

