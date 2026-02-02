While the negotiations between Jean-Philippe Mateta and Milan continue, Juventus are reportedly lurking in the shadows.

The French striker was the first name on the Old Lady’s shortlist in January. While the 28-year-old was reportedly in favour of the move, the Serie A giants couldn’t find an agreement with Crystal Palace.

Afterwards, Juventus pursued several profiles, most notable Youssef En-Nesyri, Randal Kolo Muani, and most recently, Alexander Sorloth.

The Bianconeri reportedly enquired about the Norwegian this morning, but received a negative response from Atletico Madrid. Therefore, Juventus have decided to return to Square One.

Juve in last-ditch attempt to snatch Jean-Philippe Mateta from Milan

According to Sky Sport Italia, Juventus are keeping close tabs on Mateta’s situation, as they’ll be ready to pounce if Milan fail to close the deal.

The Rossoneri have found an agreement with Crystal Palace on a permanent transfer, but they continue to negotiate with the player.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

As the source explains, the Bianconeri are planning to offer Mateta an alternative Italian destination in the last few remaining hours before Monday’s deadline.

Juventus want to sign Mateta on loan from Crystal Palace

Unlike Milan, Juventus wouldn’t recruit the French bomber on a permanent basis, but would offer the Eagles a loan move, potentially with an option to buy.

While the Premier League side wasn’t enticed by this formula in recent weeks, they might be inclined to accept amidst the lack of a better alternative, as they wouldn’t want to keep one of the biggest stars on the fringes.

Palace have already signed a replacement in Jorgen Stand Larsen, who arrives from Wolves.

With only a few hours remaining before the transfer deadline, the Mateta soap opera will very soon be decided, one way or the other.