Brazil is a country that delivers some of the world’s best talents and the smartest clubs pay close attention to the developing players there.

Juve has had its fair share of impressive Brazilians and Alex Sandro represents that country in their squad currently.

Danilo is another Brazilian and there have been several of them who wore the black and white of Juve over the years.

Most of them had successful spells at the club and the Bianconeri are looking to add another player from the South American country to their squad.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that they are showing interest in Luis Guilherme, who is just 16 and plays for Palmeiras.

The teenager is so highly-rated that his current release clause is worth 60m euros.

He cannot move to Europe until another two years, but the report says his present club is more than happy to sign a pre-contract agreement with a suitor on the continent before that time.

Juve FC Says

The likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes have proven that it could be a smart thing to try to find an agreement with a Brazilian player before time.

Guilherme will certainly come to European football in the future if he keeps developing well and Juve will be smart to strike an agreement with him now.